Ahmedabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 20 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 8,26,597, while one death, in Valsad district, took the toll to 10,090, an official said.

The discharge of 23 people increased the recovery count to 8,16,311, leaving the state with an active tally of 196, he said.

Vadodara led with six cases, followed by three each in Ahmedabad and Surat, among other districts, the official added.

A release said 3.24 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 7.10 crore.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which has a tally of 10,654, reported one recovery, raising its tally of discharged persons to 10,647, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with three active cases.

