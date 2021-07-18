Ahmedabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Gujarat reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 8,24,493, while one death in Ahmedabad took the toll to 10,076, an official said.

The day also saw 71 people getting discharged, which increased the recovery count to 8,13,924, which is 98.72 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 493 active cases, he said.

"Vadodara led with six cases, followed by four each in Ahmedabad and Surat. The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state remained suspended on Sunday, which was in addition to the government suspending the drive on Wednesdays that is observed as 'Mamata Diwas' and are earmarked to carry out universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants," the official informed.

Till Saturday, a total of 2,93,41,544 doses have been administered in the state, he added.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu saw four new cases and two recoveries, leaving the tally at 10,571 and the recovery count at 10,548.

With four deaths so far, the active caseload in the Union Territory is 19.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,493 new cases 33, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,13,924, active cases 493, people tested so far - figures not released.

