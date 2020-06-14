Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Gujarat Reports 511 New COVID-19 Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:53 PM IST
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): A total of 511 new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,590, the state Health Department said on Sunday.

There are 29 fatalities reported in the state during the last 24 hours, added the health department.

"511 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths reported in Gujarat during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,590 including 16,333 recoveries & 1478 deaths," said state Health Department.

India has reported 3,20,922 coronavirus cases in the country so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

