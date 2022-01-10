Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Gujarat reported 6,097 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 8,68,301, while the death toll increased by two to touch 10,130, an official said.

On Sunday, the daily addition to the tally, at 6,275, had breached the 6000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, while Monday's rise was slightly lower than a day earlier, he pointed out.

He said 1,539 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 8,25,702, leaving the state with 32,469 active cases, including 29 critical patients.

"The deaths took place in Surat and Rajkot. Ahmedabad city led with 1,893 cases, followed by 1,778 in Surat city, 410 in Vadodara city, among other areas," he said.

A government release said 3.82 lakh people were given COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, including 1.50 lakh beneficiaries who received their 'precaution' dose, taking the total number of jabs administered so far in the state to 9.35 crore.

In adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the active tally stood at 120. The Union Territory has a caseload of 10,802, including four deaths, while 10,678 have recovered.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,68,301, new cases 6,097, death toll 10,130, discharged 8,25,702, active cases 32,469, people tested so far - figures not released.

