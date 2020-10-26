Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Gujarat reported 908 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 1,68,081, the state health department said.

With four more deaths, the lowest one-day count in several months, the state's COVID-19 toll rose to 3,693, it said.

At the same time, thestate's tally of recovered cases crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark and rose to 1,50,650 with an additional1,102 patients getting discharged from various hospitals during the day, said a release from the department.

This further pushed the state's recovery rate to89.63 per cent, it said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 51,046 tests were conducted to detect the virus, taking the total number of samplestested so far to 57,93,788.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,081, new cases 908, deaths 3,693, discharged 1,50,650, active cases 13,738, people tested so far 57,93,788.

