Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Gujarat Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Lower Dibang Valley

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:31 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gujarat Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Lower Dibang Valley

Lower Dibang Valley (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): A Gujarat returnee who tested COVID-19 positive at the quarantine facility in Lower Dibang Valley has been shifted to COVID care centre (CCC), the Arunachal Pradesh government said on Saturday.

The patient is asymptomatic.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Two other patients have been discharged from CCC, Namsai after two consecutive test samples of theirs were found negative.

The State has so far reported 67 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Gujarat Health Ministry India Lower Dibang Valley
You might also like
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Cricket

From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry
News

Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry
BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Cricket

BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement