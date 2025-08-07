Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the key role of District Development Officers in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat at 2047 at the grassroots level, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

In this context, he stated that the Prime Minister aims to accelerate rural development by equipping villages with modern amenities to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat.

CM said that the need for youth District Development Officers is to lead with a spirit of service in delivering key welfare schemes -- livelihood, housing, healthcare, sanitation -- to rural and needy communities.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was addressing the joint conference of District Development Officers and Directors of District Rural Development Agencies held in Gandhinagar. Rural Development Minister Raghavji Patel and Chief Secretary Shri Pankaj Joshi remained present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister launched a digital platform to streamline the village site regularisation process, making plot allocation more transparent and efficient. This will aid in achieving rural housing targets and fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a permanent home for all.

CM urged DDOs to see their roles as a vital opportunity to bring meaningful change to rural life through welfare schemes. He called on them to approach their duties with sincerity, dedication, and a strong sense of public service. He stated that misconduct will not be tolerated and emphasised the need for consistency in conduct, clear communication, and integrity while serving the public interest.

In today's technology-driven era, where public awareness and accountability have grown, the CM said officers must ensure timely, transparent, and efficient delivery of government services, leading with quality and responsiveness to people's needs.

CM stated that Gujarat is financially stable, with sufficient resources allocated for rural and overall development. He urged DDOs to ensure that the benefits of development reach everyone. The CM noted that the Viksit Bharat vision can only be achieved through collective effort.

He encouraged them to work with renewed energy, adopt innovative approaches, and stay dedicated to the effective delivery of welfare schemes. On the occasion, the CM also released a booklet outlining key schemes of the Panchayat Department in simplified form, along with the first edition of the State Institute of Rural Development's newsletter.

Rural Development Minister Raghavji Patel said that achieving Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat requires focused implementation of key schemes. He noted that initiatives like Catch the Rain, Swachhata Abhiyan, and tree plantation directly impact rural health and the environment.

He stressed the timely execution of MGNREGA to ensure employment and support the rural economy. He called for proper upkeep of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) assets and avoiding duplication in sanitation works, urging optimal use of 15th Finance Commission funds.

On Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), he reaffirmed the state's commitment to housing for all rural families and announced an additional Rs 50,000 per beneficiary in 2025-26 to strengthen the effort. He said the goal of rural development is to improve the quality of life through essential services, and that District Development Officers play a key role in delivering results under the Chief Minister's leadership.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi outlined that the objective of the conference is to review district-wise implementation of schemes, ensure citizen-centric delivery, and achieve effective outcomes through good governance.

He said that the Government of India has introduced the Panchayat Performance Index (PAI) to assess progress on nine thematic areas aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, covering infrastructure, health, education, economic and social indicators, and governance at the panchayat level.

He stated that Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 includes a total of 174 indicators, and stressed the need to ensure active participation of all relevant line departments for its effective implementation.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary directed district officials to increase field visits, conduct surprise inspections, ensure timely tax collection, and maximise citizen benefits under schemes like PM Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission.During the one-day conference, Panchayat Department Principal Secretary Milind Torawane, in his welcome address, stated that the agenda includes a review of flagship schemes launched during the Prime Minister's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Present on the occasion were Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Shri Dhiraj Parekh, Development Commissioner Hitesh Koya, Rural Development Commissioner Ajay Dahiya, as well as District Development Officers, Directors, State Nodal Officers, and senior officials from the Panchayat Department. (ANI)

