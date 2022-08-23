Ahmedabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 294 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, raising its tally of confirmed cases to 12,68,243 and fatalities to 11,000, an official from the state health department said.

With 404 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries rose to 12,55,225, he said.

The single casualty of the day was reported from Ahmedabad, he said.

The state currently has 2,018 active cases, with 19 patients in critical condition, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad recorded 114 new infections, Vadodara 47, Rajkot 19 and Surat 24 cases, among others, he said.

As many as 3.60 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 12.16 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,68,243, new cases 294, death toll 11,000, discharged 12,55,225, active cases 2,018, people tested so far - figures not released.

