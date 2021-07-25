Ahmedabad, Jul 25 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,24,713 as 30 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,076 as no death was reported from the infection during the day, an official said.

The discharge of 42 people from hospitals took the recovery count to 8,14,307, which is 98.74 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 330 active cases, he said.

Dahod and Surat districts led with six cases each, followed by five in Ahmedabad and four in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

A release said 3,22,664 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered in the state so far to 3,16,30,218.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new cases, recoveries or deaths. Its tally is 10,609, recovery count is 10,560 and the active caseload is 45.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,713, new cases 30, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,307, active cases 330, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)