Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Gujarat reported 390 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count of infections to 2,59,487, the state health department said on Monday.

With three more deaths due to the virus, the overall toll in the state mounted to 4,379, the department said in a release.

A total of 707 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,50,763, it said.

