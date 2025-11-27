Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board has launched the Yojana Panchakam (five schemes) to promote the ancient Sanskrit language and ensure its preservation through widespread promotion of the Sanskrit language and literature across the state, according to a release.

The schemes are: Sanskrit Saptah Mahotsav Yojana, Sanskrit Samvardhan Sahayata Yojana, Sanskrit Protsahan Yojana, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Yojana, and Shat Subhashit Kanthpath Yojana. Under the Bhagavad Gita Yojana and Shat Subhashit Kanthpath Yojana, participants will be felicitated at the district-level program.

On Gita Jayanti, December 1, district education offices will organise various programmes at 34 district-level locations under these schemes. All participants will be awarded certificates during the event.

In addition, collective recitation of Chapters 12 and 15 of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, a Sanskrit exhibition for the public, lectures on the Bhagavad Gita, and other programmes will be organised. In the coming days, a holistic review of the full Gita recitation plan at the university level will be carried out for the state-level event, the release stated.

During the review, participants in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Yojana and Shat Subhashit Kanthpath Yojana will be assessed on rhythm and metre of the verses related to pronunciation and recitation, purity of pronunciation, proficiency in recitation, and presentation with expression, devotion, and confidence.

Earlier in the day, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), issuing a strong push for high-quality construction, timely execution, and citizen-centric planning across all national highway projects in the state.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Gadkari delivered a clear and uncompromising message to NHAI officials and contractors: quality lapses in highway construction and resurfacing would not be tolerated under any circumstances, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO.

Stressing that public convenience and safety must remain the foremost priority, he said the Centre expected strict adherence to standards and would not hesitate to take tough action against negligence or delays. Contractors were also instructed to complete all ongoing works within stipulated timelines and to ensure that road users do not face avoidable inconvenience.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel drew attention to Gujarat's heavy vehicular load, noting that national highways in the state carry more than 35% of the overall traffic. Given this significant pressure, he emphasised the need for continuous repair and improvement of road quality, and, where necessary, the expansion of existing corridors.

Patel pressed for the speedy completion of major works currently underway on three key routes, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur, and Ahmedabad-Udaipur, stating that these corridors are crucial for trade, connectivity, and regional development. (ANI)

