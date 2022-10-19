Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Mission Schools of Excellence' at Adalaj in Gandhinagar, the students and teachers said that through this project, the quality of education and learning will be enhanced.

"It is a big vision. Through this, imparting education will become easy for teachers. Learning will become easy for the students as technology will be used on a large scale to teach," said Arti Sharma, a school teacher.

"It is a motivational moment for Gujarat as PM Modi has come. It is a proud moment for us. We teachers will try to implement this project. Through this project, students will get the best education. Even in the Adivasi area, regular teachers used to teach, but now through this technology, a child sitting in a secluded place can also have access to education," said Krupa Jha, another school teacher.

"We used to study via ordinary blackboards, but now we have smart classes in our school. It's fun! We learn more now, said a student, after interacting with PM Modi during the launch of Mission Schools of Excellence in Adalaj, Gandhinagar

"After studying on the smart board, we learn more. We enjoy a lot by learning through technology," said another student Himansh.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Adalaj, Gujarat. The Mission has been conceived with a total outlay of 10,000 Crores. During the event at Trimandir, the Prime Minister also launched projects worth around Rs 4260 crores, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of the infrastructure of schools in the State.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today, Gujarat is taking a monumental step towards the creation of the Amrit generation for the Amrit Kaal. "This occasion is going to serve as a milestone for a developed India, and for a developed Gujarat'', the Prime Minister said.

He congratulated all citizens, teachers, youth and the upcoming generations of Gujarat for Mission Schools of Excellence.

Throwing light on the recent development of 5G technology, the Prime Minister remarked that although we have used the 1st to 4th generation of internet, 5G will usher in a transformation across India. "With every passing generation, technology has connected us to every small aspect of life", Modi continued, "Similarly we have seen different generations of schools." Highlighting the capabilities of the 5G technology, the Prime Minister said that it will take the education system beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and smart teachings and take it to the next level. "Our younger students can now experience the power of virtual reality and the internet of things in schools", he said.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that through the Mission Schools of Excellence, Gujarat has taken the first and most significant step in the entire country. The Prime Minister congratulated the team of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for this monumental achievement.

The Prime Minister expressed delight at the array of changes that Gujarat has seen in the field of education in the past two decades. The Prime Minister recalled the dilapidated state of the education sector in Gujarat and informed that 20 out of 100 children would never go to school.

Earlier, he said that those students who did manage to get to school would drop out after 8th standard. He also pointed out that the condition of the girl children, who were stopped from attending school, was even worse than the rest. Remarking on the paucity of educational centres in tribal areas, the Prime Minister pointed out that there were no plans in place for science education at all.

Modi underlined, "In these two decades, the people of Gujarat have shown the transformation of the education system in their state." The Prime Minister informed that in these two decades, more than 1.25 lakh new classrooms were built in Gujarat, and more than 2 lakh teachers were recruited.

"I still remember the day when programs like Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav were started. The effort was that when the son and daughter go to school for the first time, it will be celebrated like a festival", Modi exclaimed. (ANI)

