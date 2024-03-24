Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): The fourth edition of the 3-day Border Security Force (BSF) Boot Camp which was held from March 22-24 concluded today at Suigam in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

The three-day Adventure Boot Camp provided a lifetime transformative experience to the 20 students of the Government PG College from Barmer in Rajasthan.

Taking to its social media handle, BSF Gujarat posted on X, "20 students of Govt P G College Barmer, Rajasthan college had a lifetime transformative experience participating in various activities such as physical training, yoga sessions, weapon handling, unarmed combat, obstacle negotiation, jungle survival, and other team-building activities such as group discussions."

"The students also explored operational aspects of the force by visiting the border area and Border Outposts and witnessed the Seema Darshan Retreat Ceremony at Nadabet by BSF_Indiatroops. The camp honed leadership skills, and instilled patriotism, discipline, and life skills, inspiring participants to consider careers in BSF and other forces to serve the nation," read the post.

Students participated enthusiastically in the boot camp in which they were provided with accommodation by the Border Security Force along with physical training, obstacle course, map practice, route march, border darshan visit to NADABAT and other adventure activities and artistic activities.

The training camp also provided the participants with a wide and intensive experience through cultural programs and other activities like campfires which would provide a platform to showcase their artistic skills and develop greater social cohesion.

The boot camp was concluded by Gurinder Singh, Commander 123 V Corps Border Security Force in the presence of other BSF jawans. (ANI)

