Banaskantha, May 6 (PTI) Three teenagers, including two sisters and their cousin brother, drowned in a pond in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Saturday. The girls died trying to save their cousin, he said.

The incident occurred at Uchosan village in Suigam taluka on Friday evening when two brothers went into a pond to take a bath, and one of them started drowning after going deep into the water body.

His cousin sisters who were washing clothes at the pond jumped into the water to save him and all three drowned, said the official from Suigam police station.

The victims were identified as Asmita (15), Bhumi (13) and Vishnu (14).

After learning about the accident, villagers took the help of local swimmers to fish out the bodies after much effort, the official added.

