New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A fire erupted at Kirti Nagar's Lakkar Mandi this morning, affecting a plywood warehouse and nearby shops, officials said.

Firefighters from multiple stations rushed to the scene with over nine fire engines, successfully bringing the blaze under control.

Following containment, cooling operations were initiated to prevent any further flare-ups.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited. (ANI)

