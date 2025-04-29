Valsad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): In a massive statewide crackdown on illegal immigration, the Umargam Police detained seven illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, as per a police official.

Speaking to the media, Valsad Superintendent of Police (SP) Karanraj Vaghela said that the detained immigrants would be questioned, and then the process of deporting them would begin.

"Workers of a garment factory were questioned and six men and a woman were detained. They are Bangladeshis. They went to Nepal from Bangladesh and then entered India illegally via West Bengal. They will be questioned and then the process of deporting them will begin," Vaghela said, speaking to the media.

Earlier on April 27, the Vadodara Police had caught more than 500 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, as per officials.

Speaking with ANI, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narsingh Komar informed that over 500 suspects had been "intercepted" and that their document verification was underway.

Out of them, five individuals have been confirmed as Bangladeshi nationals, Komar added.

"A special drive is being carried out in Vadodara to identify and arrest illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Police have intercepted more than 500 such suspects, and their document verification is underway. Five of them have been confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals," Narsingh Komar said.

Narsingh Komar further said that the verification drive would continue, and legal actions would be taken against confirmed Bangladeshi nationals.

On Saturday, over 550 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were detained in Ahmedabad and Surat for residing in India with forged documents, Gujarat police said.

Deportation proceedings will follow once verification and interrogation are complete, said the official.

The coordinated operations were led by multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), and local police teams. Officials confirmed that all detained individuals were in India without valid documentation and had used fake papers to establish residence. (ANI)

