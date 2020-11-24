Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2-lakh mark and rose to 2,00,409 with the addition of 1,510 new cases on Tuesday, the state health department said.

This is the second time in three days that the state has reported over 1,500 new cases in a day. Also, 1,510 is the second highest daily count recorded since the outbreak of the viral infection in March.

Gujarat also reported the death of 16 more COVID-19 patients, taking the number of fatalities to 3,892, the department said in a release.

At the same time, 1,286 patients were discharged from various hospitals, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 1,82,473, it said.

The state's recovery rate stands at 91.05 per cent, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,00,409, new cases 1,510, deaths 3,892, discharged 1,82,473, active cases 14,044, people tested so far 73,89,330.

