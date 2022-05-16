Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Two men, arrested for their alleged involvement in the Guna gunfight incident were shot in the legs after they tried to escape from police custody on Sunday, said the police.

According to the police both the accused were again held by the police and were later hospitalised along with the policemen who got injured in the incident.

"The police had arrested both the accused Sonu and Jiya Khan late last evening. After which they were being taken to the scene of the incident. During this, both the accused tried to escape from police custody by snatching the pistol and attacking the policemen. This left some policemen injured," said the police.

"To stop both the accused from fleeing the policemen gave them a warning then fired in the air and then shot them in the leg to subdue them," stated the police.

As per the police, both the accused are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The injured policemen are also being treated at the same.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra informed that two criminals were shot dead while other two have been arrested in connection with the Guna gunfight incident.

Notably, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were shot dead by poachers in a forest in the Guna district in the early hours of Saturday morning. The police party were acting on a tip-off when the gunfight broke out with the criminals.

Following the shootout, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had assured of immediate arrest of the culprits.

The state government, after the incident, decided to remove the Inspector-General of Gwalior for reaching late at the spot.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each and a government job to the kin of the family of three police personnel, who were shot dead. (ANI)

