Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Gurjar Reservation Committee and the Rajasthan government's cabinet sub-committee agreed on 14 points following talks on Saturday.

"We had a very positive discussion and we are satisfied with the 14 points that we have agreed on. There is no need for agitation and we hope the government will meet its promises," Himmat Singh Gurjar, leader of Gurjar faction said, whose delegation met Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday.

One of the important agreements is that Rs 5 lakh assistance will be given to the families of three deceased during Gurjar agitation, Kailash Gurjar, Man Singh Gurjar and Badri Gurjar and municipal jobs to one member each of their families.

On October 18, Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla had given an ultimatum to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to accept their demands, including reservation in jobs and education as a 'most backward class' (MBC), or face large-scale agitation beginning November 1.

Bainsla had made this announcement at a Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur which was called to decide the future course of action if their demands are not met. (ANI)

