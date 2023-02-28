Gurugram, Feb 28 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly abducting a man and extorting Rs 2.5 lakh from him here, police said on Tuesday.

The three accused were produced in a city court which sent them on three-day police remand, they said.

The car used in the crime and Rs 1.82 lakh out of Rs 2.5 lakh that was extorted have been recovered, police said.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Kumar, Rakhsit Rathor and Ajay Kumar Lohiya, police said.

The victim, Nitin Kumar, was kidnapped from outside a shopping mall in sector 40 area at gunpoint on Saturday and was released only after he managed to pay a ransom of Rs 2.5 lakh, police said.

"The main accused Vicky knew the victim, a manpower agency operator. Vicky revealed that he hatched the plan to abduct and extort money from the victim along with his friends. We are conducting raids to nab the other accused," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

