Gurugram, May 1 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Thursday held a meeting with district administration over the recurrence of fire incidents at the Bandhwari landfill site and took steps to prevent it.

The Corporation officials informed that earlier there were two methane detectors on the Bandhwari landfill site, which have now been increased to six.

These portable detectors have been installed on Poclain machines, the officials said according to an official statement.

DC Ajay Kumar said that all necessary precautions should be taken to prevent recurrence of fire incidents at the Bandhwari landfill site.

Borewells and storage tanks should be built to supply water at the site to deal with fire, he added.

At present, 27 fire extinguishers, 55 fire balls, two water tankers and two sprinkler pumps among others are there at the landfill site. In addition, 26 CCTV cameras have been installed for round the clock monitoring of the site.

DC Kumar directed to the official that all precautions should be taken on priority to ensure that such an incident is not repeated at Bandhwari landfill site.

He also gave necessary instructions to the officials of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram and Manesar, NHAI, GMDA and Pollution Control Department regarding dust control in the district.

He said that there are clear instructions from the Haryana government that the repair and construction of all roads should be completed by June 15.

Kumar also directed for mechanized sweeping of roads for dust control and sprinkling of water twice a day on roads under construction.

Regarding solid waste management, the DC directed to take action against those violating the rules.

"Pollution control is our collective responsibility and there should be no negligence at any level regarding the health of the citizens. Officials take necessary precautions to control incidents of fire in forest areas,” DC Kumar said.

Recently, a fire broke out at the Bandhwari landfill site and it took firefighters over 16 hours to douse it.

Local residents have said that the repeated fires in the garbage mountains of the landfill have caused more trouble for the people living nearby as the smoke generated from these fires makes them gasp for air.

