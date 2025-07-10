India News | Gurugram Continues to Recieve Heavy Rainfall; District Authority Issues Orange Alert

Haryana [India] July 10, (ANI): Gurugram, Haryana, continues to recieve heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging since Wednesday. Vatika Chowk and MG Road, in Gurugram were one of the many areas that witness waterlogging issues.

In line with the District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, issued a noitice on Thursday mentioning a reord of 133mm rainfall for the past 12 hours. The notice read, "In the past 12 hours (7 PM, 09.07.2025 to 7 AM, 10.07.2025), 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram, including an extremely intense spell of 103mm between 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM on 09.07.2025.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert."

The notice further read. "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home on 10.07.2025 to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety. Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates."

Alongside Gurugram, parts of Delhi recieved heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging issues werer reported on Wednesday. Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun were one of the many areas to face waterlogging issues.

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj and other leaders took to X on Wednesday, shared images of waterlogged streets of Delhi and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for its repeated failure to tackle flooding, even with all four 'engines' in power.

Speaking specifically on photos of waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is Lutyens' Delhi. Just ann hour of rain, and this is the state of the road near the official residence of PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma.

Calling out the BJP's failed promises, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "BJP's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and other ministers and leaders made tall claims that Delhi won;t drown this year. They said all necessary preparations had been made to prevent waterlogging. If everything was in place, then why did Delhi flood after just one hour of rain?"

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD house, Anurag narang, shared a video of waterloggong on X, and said, "Despite having a four-engine BJP government, Delhi has turned into a city of water. CM Rekha Gupta's promises jave once again proven hollow. Mayor raja Iqbal Singh has said Delhiites will enjoy the monsoon this time. Well, this time, aterlogging has turned the city into a swimming pool. Mayor sahab, now you too should come -- let's swim together." (ANI)

