India News | Gurugram Continues to Recieve Heavy Rainfall; District Authority Issues Orange Alert

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The notice further read. "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home on 10.07.2025 to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety. Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates."

Agency News r Attends Wimbledon 2025 With Wife Anushka Sharma, but Influencer’s Attendance at the Same Time Sparks ‘Algorithm Likegate’ Reels">Virat Kohli – Avneet Kaur Funny Memes Go Viral! Indian Cricketer Attends Wimbledon 2025 With Wife Anushka Sharma, but Influencer’s Attendance at the Same Time Sparks ‘Algorithm Likegate’ Reels
  • Festivals
    Guru Purnima 2025 Sanskrit Wishes, Hymns and Greetings: Send Thoughtful Quotes, Chants, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Mentors Guru Purnima 2025 Sanskrit Wishes, Hymns and Greetings: Send Thoughtful Quotes, Chants, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Mentors
  • Videos
    Guru Purnima 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Pay Respect to Your Mentors Guru Purnima 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Pay Respect to Your Mentors
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Gurugram Continues to Recieve Heavy Rainfall; District Authority Issues Orange Alert

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The notice further read. "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home on 10.07.2025 to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety. Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates."

    Agency News ANI| Jul 10, 2025 10:08 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Gurugram Continues to Recieve Heavy Rainfall; District Authority Issues Orange Alert
    Visuals from Sheetla Mata Road, Gurugram on Wednesday night (Photo/ ANI)

    Haryana [India] July 10, (ANI): Gurugram, Haryana, continues to recieve heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging since Wednesday. Vatika Chowk and MG Road, in Gurugram were one of the many areas that witness waterlogging issues.

    In line with the District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, issued a noitice on Thursday mentioning a reord of 133mm rainfall for the past 12 hours. The notice read, "In the past 12 hours (7 PM, 09.07.2025 to 7 AM, 10.07.2025), 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram, including an extremely intense spell of 103mm between 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM on 09.07.2025.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert."

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    The notice further read. "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home on 10.07.2025 to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety. Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates."

    Alongside Gurugram, parts of Delhi recieved heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging issues werer reported on Wednesday. Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun were one of the many areas to face waterlogging issues.

    Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

    The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj and other leaders took to X on Wednesday, shared images of waterlogged streets of Delhi and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for its repeated failure to tackle flooding, even with all four 'engines' in power.

    Speaking specifically on photos of waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is Lutyens' Delhi. Just ann hour of rain, and this is the state of the road near the official residence of PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma.

    Calling out the BJP's failed promises, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "BJP's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and other ministers and leaders made tall claims that Delhi won;t drown this year. They said all necessary preparations had been made to prevent waterlogging. If everything was in place, then why did Delhi flood after just one hour of rain?"

    Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD house, Anurag narang, shared a video of waterloggong on X, and said, "Despite having a four-engine BJP government, Delhi has turned into a city of water. CM Rekha Gupta's promises jave once again proven hollow. Mayor raja Iqbal Singh has said Delhiites will enjoy the monsoon this time. Well, this time, aterlogging has turned the city into a swimming pool. Mayor sahab, now you too should come -- let's swim together." (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    ANI| Jul 10, 2025 10:08 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Gurugram Continues to Recieve Heavy Rainfall; District Authority Issues Orange Alert
    Visuals from Sheetla Mata Road, Gurugram on Wednesday night (Photo/ ANI)

    Haryana [India] July 10, (ANI): Gurugram, Haryana, continues to recieve heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging since Wednesday. Vatika Chowk and MG Road, in Gurugram were one of the many areas that witness waterlogging issues.

    In line with the District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram, issued a noitice on Thursday mentioning a reord of 133mm rainfall for the past 12 hours. The notice read, "In the past 12 hours (7 PM, 09.07.2025 to 7 AM, 10.07.2025), 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram, including an extremely intense spell of 103mm between 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM on 09.07.2025.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert."

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    The notice further read. "All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to allow employees to work from home on 10.07.2025 to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety. Please stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official updates."

    Alongside Gurugram, parts of Delhi recieved heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging issues werer reported on Wednesday. Panchkuian Marg and Dhaula Kaun were one of the many areas to face waterlogging issues.

    Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

    The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj and other leaders took to X on Wednesday, shared images of waterlogged streets of Delhi and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for its repeated failure to tackle flooding, even with all four 'engines' in power.

    Speaking specifically on photos of waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is Lutyens' Delhi. Just ann hour of rain, and this is the state of the road near the official residence of PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma.

    Calling out the BJP's failed promises, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "BJP's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and other ministers and leaders made tall claims that Delhi won;t drown this year. They said all necessary preparations had been made to prevent waterlogging. If everything was in place, then why did Delhi flood after just one hour of rain?"

    Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD house, Anurag narang, shared a video of waterloggong on X, and said, "Despite having a four-engine BJP government, Delhi has turned into a city of water. CM Rekha Gupta's promises jave once again proven hollow. Mayor raja Iqbal Singh has said Delhiites will enjoy the monsoon this time. Well, this time, aterlogging has turned the city into a swimming pool. Mayor sahab, now you too should come -- let's swim together." (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    earthquake
    50000+K+ searches
    aaj tak live
    5000+K+ searches
    news
    5000+K+ searches
    live news in hindi
    500+K+ searches
    ashok leyland share price
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Wimbledon 2025Viral VideosFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpGuru Purnima 2025Sawan 2025SupermanRahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiJurassic World RebirthKerala Lottery Results
    Google Trends Google Trends
    earthquake
    50000+K+ searches
    aaj tak live
    5000+K+ searches
    news
    5000+K+ searches
    live news in hindi
    500+K+ searches
    ashok leyland share price
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Wimbledon 2025Viral VideosFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpGuru Purnima 2025Sawan 2025SupermanRahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiJurassic World RebirthKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel