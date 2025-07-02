Faridabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Two policemen were injured in stone pelting when they were out to nab an alleged thief in Badkhal village in Faridabad, police on Wednesday said.

Five people, three of them women, were booked at Surajkund Police Station in connection with stoning, they said.

According to the complaint filed by ASI Bhupendra of the Crime Branch, Maqsood, a native of Badkhal village, committed thefts with the help of an underage nephew of his.

Police were led to Maqsood at the instance of the minor, who was detained.

"On Tuesday, I, along with Constable Rupesh, went to the village and arrested Maqsood. As soon as we came out of the street with him, we were attacked by women and many other people. People pelted us with stones, and we managed to save our lives with great difficulty," the ASI said in his complaint.

The policemen were rushed to a health facility for treatment.

Three women, Shahnaz, Hajira and Zahida, and two other people, have been booked allegedly for the pelting, police said. All of them are absocnding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)