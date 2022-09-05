Gurugram, Sep 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old Rajasthan native was arrested in the murder case of BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana who was gunned down last week by armed assailants in a clothes showroom here, police said on Monday.

Yogesh alias Seelu was arrested Sunday night from DLF Phase-1 by the police's sector 31 crime unit led by Inspector Anand Kumar, they said.

He was produced in a court here which sent him to four-day police remand, they said, adding he is being questioned.

Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi was was shot dead Thursday in full public view around 3.20pm in a Raymond Showroom on Gurudwara Road.

A senior investigating officer said Yogesh confessed to his involvement in the murder and said he was working at the behest of Chaman, the main accused.

He told the police a man had allegedly molested his sister in his village in Rajasthan and he wanted to kill him. He also said Chaman allegedly assured him help if he killed the BJP leader.

He said Chaman had provided weapons to him and his associates, police said.

On the complaint of the son of the deceased, an FIR was registered against Chaman and others at civil lines police station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said, "Five accused have been identified so far and one arrested. On the basis of his interrogation, the search for other accused is going on and the others will be arrested as soon as possible."

