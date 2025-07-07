Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife after she slapped him during a domestic row in the Rajendra Park area, police on Monday said.

After killing her, the husband surrendered at the local police station.

Police said Ketan, a resident of B-block of Rajendra Park colony, works at Jewar Airport in the cargo department. His wife was identified as 27-year-old Jyoti.

Ketan had married Jyoti Ketan six years ago after courtship. They have two children.

On Sunday, around 6 pm, Ketan surrendered at Anand Garden police chowki, saying he had killed his wife.

Police took Jyoti's body into custody from the couple's home.

As of no one from Jyoti's family has filed a complaint against Ketan, police said.

An investigating officer said that during interrogation, Ketan claimed that Jyoti was beating their daughter over some issue and when he objected, she slapped him.

In a fit of anger, Ketan punched her and then strangled her with his pyjamas, the officer said.

Jyoti's maternal home is in southwest Delhi's Bindapur. She had distanced herself from her family after marriage.

Ketan's father Vinod Kumar Pathak runs a clinic outside the house, police said.

"We are waiting for the family of the deceased woman. No complaint has been received yet and we will register a case soon," said Rajendra Park Police Station SHO Rajesh Kumar.

