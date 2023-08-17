Gurugram, Aug 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old security guard was Thursday arrested for allegedly shooting dead his neighbour who stole his wife's saree in Nathupur village here, police said.

On Tuesday morning, accused Ajay Singh's wife Reena told her husband that their neighbour Pintu Kumar (30), who too works as a security guard here, has stolen her saree, the police said.

When Pintu returned from his duty around 8 pm, Ajay confronted him but Pintu refuted the allegations, following which an argument broke out between them, they added.

Pintu's roommate and an eyewitness of the incident, Ashok Kumar, told police that during the quarrel, Singh brought his double barrel gun from his room and shot Pintu in the stomach, the police said.

“We tried to stop Ajay Singh by taking away his gun but he somehow overpowered and snatched it back from us and shot Pintu. We rushed injured Pintu to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment,” Ashok said in his complaint.

The victim, who hailed from Bihar, and the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, resided in separate rooms in the same rented accommodation in Nathupur, the police said.

An FIR was registered against Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the DLF Phase 3 police station here on Tuesday night, following which he was detained, Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) said.

The arrest was made on Thursday, the ACP said, adding that the accused has "confessed to the murder”.

A double barrel gun, two bullet shells and an arms license have been recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

