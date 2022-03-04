Gurugram, Mar 4 (PTI) Come next academic year, Gurugram University will operate in two shifts for the convenience of the students, officials said.

Also, courses on Artificial Intelligence, e-technology and healthcare will be launched to keep the students in sync with market requirements, they said.

This is the first-of-its-kind initiative for a government institute in the district. Currently, classes at Gurugram University are conducted from 9 am to 5 pm. From the next academic session, the varsity will be open for students from 8 am to late evening, vice chancellor Dinesh Kumar said.

With two shifts in place, students will also be able to take better advantage of other facilities such as the library, sports and games, he said, adding a slew of other changes, too, will be introduced.

