New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Vice-President, CP Radhakrishnan, on Sunday, launched the Silver Jubilee Year celebrations of the Om Shanti Retreat Centre (OSRC) of the Brahma Kumaris in Gurugram.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President expressed happiness at joining the celebrations of the Centre, which was founded 24 years ago with the spiritual vision of the Brahma Kumaris and has now entered its 25th year of service. He appreciated the diversity of professionals- scientists, doctors, administrators, politicians- who are drawn to the Centre's message of peace and meditation. He commended the Brahma Kumaris for emerging as the world's largest women-led spiritual organisation, an official statement said.

The Vice-President emphasised Bharat's rich civilizational heritage rooted in spirituality, meditation, and inner awakening. He recalled the profound contributions of sages, rishis and munis, whose tapasya and meditative practices have shaped India's timeless wisdom. Traditions such as Rajyoga and Vipassana, he said, highlight that true strength and clarity emerge from within.

The Vice President lauded the Brahma Kumaris for carrying forward this spiritual legacy and guiding millions in India and abroad towards peace and purity of mind. He noted that in the Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a Viksit Bharat@2047, where economic growth is complemented by inner stability, happiness, and peace. Meditation, he said, must be embraced as an essential life skill in today's fast-paced world.

He also appreciated the Om Shanti Retreat Centre's strong commitment to environmental sustainability and alignment with Mission LiFE - an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encouraging individuals to adopt pro-planet lifestyles. He praised the Centre's green initiatives, including a 1 MW hybrid solar power plant, rainwater harvesting systems, biogas and sewage treatment plants, green kitchens, free sapling nurseries, and large-scale tree plantation under the Kalp Taru project.

The Vice-President appreciated the Brahma Kumaris' contribution to the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' and other social initiatives promoting dignity for senior citizens and the practice of Karmayoga in all fields.Referring to the recent inauguration of the Brahma Kumaris' annual campaign "Rajyoga Meditation for World Unity and Trust" by President Droupadi Murmu in Lucknow, CP Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the Silver Jubilee year will open new avenues of service, deeper societal partnerships, and amplified spiritual outreach.

Rao Narbir Singh, Minister of Environment & Forest and Industry & Commerce, Government of Haryana, and senior dignitaries of Brahma Kumaris were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

