Gurugram, Mar 28 (PTI) A woman who works at a skin clinic here was allegedly duped of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of being offered a job at a hospital in New Zealand, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police complaint, Kanhai village resident Reen said she received a call last May with the caller, who identified as Vikram, claiming that he had visited the clinic where she worked and said that he gets people employment abroad.

Vikram allegedly called Reena several times after this and promised to get her a job at a big hospital in New Zealand.

The victim submitted her documents, including passport, school certificate and address proof to Vikram, who said it would cost her Rs 3 lakh to move abroad, she alleged in her complaint.

She gave him Rs 2.5 lakh as an advance and Vikram promised to send her to New Zealand within two-three months. However, even after several months, the victim did not get the job and Vikram stopped taking her calls.

Once, when she managed to get in touch with Vikram, he allegedly threatened to kill Reena following which she lodged the police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Vikram under sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Monday.

"We are verifying the facts and the further probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," said Rakesh Kumar, the investigating officer.

