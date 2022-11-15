Gurugram, Nov 15 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their bicycle here on Tuesday, police said.

The woman's family claimed that she was pregnant. The police, however, said the claim can only be ascertained after post mortem.

The accident took place at the sector-56 T-Point on the Golf Course Extension Road, police said, adding that the driver of the truck managed to escape from the spot.

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the sector 65 police station.

The deceased has been identified as Ajuda Bibi, a native of west Bengal. She lived at the Ghata village with her husband Aslam Islam and three children, police said.

The incident took place when Islam was going towards Badshahpur on a bicycle with his wife. As he reached the T-point, the truck rammed into the bicycle, police said.

The woman died on the spot. The woman's relative and people who had gathered after the incident did not allow the police to take the body and demanded the arrest of the driver, police said.

After convincing the family, the police sent the woman's body to the mortuary, officials said.

"The family claims that the deceased was pregnant but it will be clear only after post mortem. The post mortem will be conducted on Wednesday. Efforts are on to nab the accused driver, " said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar.

