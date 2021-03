Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) Gutkha worth Rs 15.69 lakh was seized from two different places in Thane, police said on Monday.

The raids on a general store and a room near a public toilet in Bhayander were carried out on Sunday, an official said.

Two people have been arrested, he added.

