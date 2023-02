Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport of Guwahati recorded a footfall of nearly 4 lakh passengers in February 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month of last year, an official said on Thursday.

Out of the total, nearly 1,90,000 were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travellers which is 20 per cent higher than last year's February, the official further said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: Body Builder Chokes to Death After Bread Eaten During Workout Break Stuck in Throat.

According to the official statement, the top three international destinations were Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru from Guwahati. Similarly, the two international destinations are Singapore and Paro.

The airport witnessed nearly 1800 movement of flights in February 2023, which is 24 pc higher than the last year's Feb 2022 figure.

Also Read | Punjab Governor vs AAP Govt: Assembly Summoned for Budget Session on March 3, SG Tushar Mehta Tells Supreme Court.

"A passenger-centric approach has led to this growth," it said.

On the contrary, the airport handled a record footfall of nearly 4.50 Lakh passengers in January 2023.

This traffic shows that air travel is resurging after the pandemic period.

"Guwahati Airport is hopeful of consistent growth in the coming summer schedule starting from the month of May. In the summer season, the rise of passengers will be sharpening. Now LGBIA expects a strong surge during the summer schedule season," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)