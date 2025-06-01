Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Assam government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in landslides in Guwahati following the heavy rainfall that lashed the city and other parts of the state in the last couple of days.

"We had a meeting to assess the ongoing flood situation in Assam. We are providing relief in several areas and have formed volunteer teams to help in the affected regions. The Assam Government will provide ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of five people who lost their lives due to landslides in Guwahati," Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam Public Health Engineering Minister and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister, said.

Also Read | Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Free Pune Law Student, Don't Make West Bengal Another North Korea, Says Kangana Ranaut (Watch Video).

Mallabaruah made the announcement after meeting with the Kamrup (Metro) district administration and officials from various departments to review the flood situation in Guwahati and assess ongoing relief efforts.

The meeting was attended by Guwahati Municipal Corporation mayor, Mrigen Sarania; District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), Sumit Sattawan and other officials along with councillors of GMC.

Also Read | Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Preparations Have Been Made for Mela, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"Chaired a meeting with the Kamrup Metro District Administration and officials from various concerned departments to review the relief measures for citizens affected by the artificial flooding in Guwahati caused by incessant rainfall," Mallabaruah wrote in a post on X after the meeting.

Parts of Sribhumi in Guwahati reported flood-like conditions after heavy rainfall, with visuals showing water entering residential areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reviewed the flood situation in the Northeast.

He spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh--states currently experiencing heavy rainfall--and assured them of the Centre's full support.

"Spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast," Shah wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, ferry services between Majuli and Nimati have been suspended due to a rise in the Brahmaputra's water level caused by heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for five districts--South Salmara Mancachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima Hasao--warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, including the possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)