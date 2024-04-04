Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): In a significant achievement, the Narcotics Control Bureau's Guwahati Zonal Unit conducted a specialized operation to combat drug trafficking ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

They successfully disrupted and dismantled a cross-state network engaged in the illegal distribution of Tramadol and Nitrazepam drugs, operating between Patna, Bihar, and Bokajan, Assam.

Also Read | Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Tremors Felt in Parts of North India As Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Chamba District.

The NCB seized 23.340 kg Tramadol and 2200 tablets of Nitrazepam.

The crackdown was conducted on the basis of a reliable input and further continuous surveillance on the ground.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Lotus Symbol Is Beacon for Development of Tripura', Says CM Manik Saha (Watch Videos).

In an official announcement, the NCB, Guwahati Zonal Unit, reported that they arrested an individual named Nitiya Nand Singh from Bihar's Nalanda, on March 16, 2024, as he was en route to Bokajan, Assam, via Dimapur aboard a train.

"On search, NCB Guwahati team recovered and seized 23.340 kg Tramadol & 2200 tabs Nitrazepam from his possession. The seized contraband was packed in plastic packets and kept inside one luggage bag and one trolley bag. He was arrested subsequently. Source of the contraband was traced to (Bihar) and destination was Bokajan (Assam). Again, a team of NCB Guwahati was sent to Patna for conducting follow-up action against suspects of the above mentioned seizure. After surveillance for several days, the suspects, namely Vinay Kumar of Patna (Bihar) and Rajni Kant Kumar of Patna (Bihar) were arrested on April 1 at Patna," an official press release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)