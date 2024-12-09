Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Several women journalists of Guwahati on Monday lodged separate police complaints regarding the use of their photographs by groups on a social media platform for sleaze content, with the cyber crime branch registering a case based on their allegations.

"Five of us have filed the complaint today. Police have registered a case and assured to look into the matter," one of the victims said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Recounts Swami Vivekananda's Views on Science as a Force for Progress During Video Address at Ramakrishna Math Event in Gujarat.

"The additional commissioner of police (cybercrime) has assured us that the perpetrators will be brought to book," she added.

The five journalists, working for different TV channels in the city, had their photos taken from social media and used to lure members of certain Facebook groups with the promise of meeting them.

Also Read | UGC NET December 2024: Application Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Apply At ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Besides the five scribes, women from other sectors had also fallen victim to similar online crime and had earlier filed police complaints, an official said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will direct the DGP to look into the matter.

Condemning the targeting of journalists, the Assam Women Journalists' Forum (AWJF) called it "online abuse and a crime against women" and demanded a full investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)