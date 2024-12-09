Delhi, December 9: The online application process for the UGC NET December 2024 cycle will close on December 10, 2024, at 11:50 PM. Candidates must apply on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The application fee payment window will remain open until December 11, 2024.
The UGC NET 2024 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from January 1 to January 19, 2025, for 85 subjects. It serves as a qualification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professorships in Indian universities, and PhD admissions.
Steps to Apply for UGC NET 2024:
- Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- Click on “UGC NET Application 2024” on the homepage.
- Register and log in using your credentials.
- Fill in personal, academic, and contact details.
- Upload scanned documents (photo, signature) as per guidelines.
- Complete fee payment online.
- Review, submit, and download the application form.
Application Fees
General/Unreserved: INR 1,150
General-EWS/OBC-NCL: INR 600
SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: INR 325
Applicants must also complete the application fee payment by December 11, 2024, to finalise their submissions.
Candidates are advised to review their applications carefully before submission. The exam results will play a key role in JRF awards, teaching appointments, and doctoral program admissions.
