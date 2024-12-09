Delhi, December 9: The online application process for the UGC NET December 2024 cycle will close on December 10, 2024, at 11:50 PM. Candidates must apply on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The application fee payment window will remain open until December 11, 2024.

The UGC NET 2024 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from January 1 to January 19, 2025, for 85 subjects. It serves as a qualification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professorships in Indian universities, and PhD admissions. UPSC Mains Results 2024: Know How To Check Civil Services Mains Results at upsc.gov.in and Selection Process.

Steps to Apply for UGC NET 2024:

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on “UGC NET Application 2024” on the homepage. Register and log in using your credentials. Fill in personal, academic, and contact details. Upload scanned documents (photo, signature) as per guidelines. Complete fee payment online. Review, submit, and download the application form.

Application Fees

General/Unreserved: INR 1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: INR 600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: INR 325

The UGC NET December 2024 exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode from January 1 to January 19, 2025, covering 85 subjects. Applicants must also complete the application fee payment by December 11, 2024, to finalise their submissions. TGPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: TSPSC Group 2 Admit Card To Be Out Soon at tspsc.gov.in, Know How To Download.

Candidates are advised to review their applications carefully before submission. The exam results will play a key role in JRF awards, teaching appointments, and doctoral program admissions.

