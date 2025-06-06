Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India] June 6 (ANI): Two junior doctors, one male and one female, from Jayarogya Hospital (JAH), the largest medical facility in the Gwalior region, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both doctors, postgraduate students at Gajra Raja Medical College, have been placed in home isolation after exhibiting cold and cough symptoms. This brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Gwalior district to three.

Dr RKS Dhakad, Dean of Gajra Raja Medical College, told ANI, "Reports of Covid-19 cases are emerging across the country, and in Gwalior, we detected one positive case two days ago. Yesterday, two of our postgraduate students tested positive after experiencing cold and cough symptoms. While new variants have emerged, they are not particularly dangerous. However, caution and safety remain critical, and everyone must stay vigilant."

He further said that the hospital has activated comprehensive measures to tackle the situation.

"We have established testing, sampling, and admission facilities, including a dedicated cold OPD. All departments have been instructed to test patients' symptoms and ensure treatment readiness. A 40-bed ward has been reserved, and the old OPD has been repurposed for Covid-19 management. Testing kits and medicines are in stock, with additional supplies being ordered to prevent shortages," Dr Dhakad added.

Dr. Dhakad emphasised the importance of preventive measures, stating, "Covid-19 is not new to us. Safety is key to preventing not only Covid but also other infectious diseases. I urge people to wear masks in crowded places, maintain distance, and get tested if symptoms arise." He reiterated that the hospital is fully prepared to handle any potential case surge.

The superintendent of JAH has been directed to ensure all protocols are followed, and the public is advised to remain cautious as the region monitors the situation closely.

The public is advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell. Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen. Trusted sources like MoHFW's website and PIB releases should be followed to avoid misinformation and rumours. (ANI)

