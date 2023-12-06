Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) The Punjab Police had shared inputs with its counterpart in Rajasthan regarding the threat to the life of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, official sources said on Wednesday.

Gogamedi was shot dead by two persons in the living room of his house in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday. Rohit Godara of the Bishnoi gang took responsibility of the murder.

Also Read | Health Ministry Initiates CPR Training, Mansukh Mandaviya Participates As Heart Attack Cases Surge (Watch Video).

In February, the Punjab DGP office had communicated to the Rajasthan Police, stating that notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has plans to kill Gogamedi to “incite religiously motivated riots in the state of Rajasthan.”

Rajasthan police had said one of the accused is from Haryana and the other from Rajasthan.

Also Read | Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Asks Officials To Finish Work on Under-Construction Flyover in Anand Vihar by April 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)