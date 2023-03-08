Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) Hailstorm and rains lashed Shimla and surrounding areas late afternoon on Wednesday, bringing a sharp fall in temperatures in the region.

It was a clear morning but thick clouds overcast the sky as the day advanced and high velocity icy winds swept through the region.

Mashorba in the suburbs of Shimla town received 23 mm of rains, Shimla 14 mm, Jogindernagar 9 mm, Sundernagar 6 mm, Bajura 5 mm, Bhuntar 4 mm, Kufri, Pandoh, Gohar and Mandi 3 mm each, and Banjar, Sunni and Sangla 2 mm each, as per the weather department.

High velocity winds were witnessed in the plains.

Fifty-four roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in the state, including 45 in the interior areas of Lahaul and Spiti.

The local weather office has predicted dry weather in the region till March 12 and light rains at isolated places on March 13 and 14.

