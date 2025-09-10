Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) Technology Transfer Agreement in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Jayakrishnan S, CEO (Bangalore Complex)-HAL, Dr. A. Rajarajan, Director, VSSC, M. Mohan, Chairman, NSIL and Mr. Rajeev Jyoti, Director (Technical), IN-SPACe, signed the agreement in the presence of Dr. D. K. Sunil, CMD, HAL, Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, HAL Directors, and senior scientists.

The SSLV is a three-stage vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). Under this contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase.

The agreement grants HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to the SSLV technology, which includes comprehensive design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis documentation, as well as training and support. HAL will be responsible for the mass production of SSLV to meet Indian and global demands.

Dr. D. K. Sunil, CMD, HAL, said, "HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services."

"HAL recognises the strategic importance of SSLV in meeting the growing demand for launching small satellites for applications in communication, earth observation, navigation, and more. HAL's efforts will not only ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSLVs but also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem," he added.

Through this transfer, HAL will now have the autonomy to build, own and operate the launch vehicle, a move that aligns with its long-term strategy to establish a dedicated space vertical. This strategic technology transfer will enable HAL to transition from a component supplier to a comprehensive launch service provider and a key player in the rapidly expanding small satellite market. (ANI)

