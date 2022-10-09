Kaithal, Oct 9 (PTI) The half-burnt body of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday, was found in a nearby forest area here on Sunday, police said.

The girl, daughter of a labourer, had gone missing after she went to answer nature's call on Saturday.

Also Read | Gola Gokarannath By-Election 2022: BJP-Samajwadi Party Face-Off in Uttar Pradesh Bypoll To Be Held on November 3.

Family members and villagers searched the girl in the entire Kurad village on Saturday evening but could not find her. Later, they informed the police.

Police launched a search operation in the village and surrounding areas. They found the half-burnt body of the girl in the nearby forest area, they said.

Also Read | Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Canine Bites Former MLA, 3 Others in Palakkad; Cameraman Attacked in Separate Incident in Kozhikode.

While scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas, police found that 18-year-old Pawan was taking to the girl. He was taken into custody.

A forensic team was also called to the spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Kumar said post-mortem of the body will be conducted and her viscera will be sent to Madhuban forensic lab for examination.

He appealed to the villagers to remain calm and maintain peace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)