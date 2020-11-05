Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 5 (ANI): A half-burnt body of a 20-22-year-old woman was found in Derathu village of Ajmer here on Wednesday.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP), Kunwar Rashtradeep said, "There is no information of any woman of this age missing in nearby areas, so maybe it was brought here from some other area."

Also Read | Monthly Electricity Bills to Cost More in Karnataka as KERC Hikes Power Tariff by 40 Paise Per Unit Day After Bypolls.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)