Amravati, Jul 30 (PTI) Nearly half a kilogram of hairball has been removed from the stomach of a 10-year-old girl through surgery in Maharashtra's Amravati city after she complained of digestion related issues, doctors have said.

The girl informed doctors that she had the habit of eating hair for a long time, paediatric surgeon Dr Usha Gajbhiye, from a private hospital where the minor underwent the surgery, told reporters on Tuesday.

The girl was brought to the hospital 20 days back with complaints of vomiting, loss of appetite and weight loss problems since the last five to six months, she said.

After her medical examination and counselling, the girl told Dr Gajbhiye that she used to eat hair.

It came to light from the medical examination that the mass of hair had gathered into a ball in her stomach, the doctor said.

"We decided to operate upon her, and during the surgery conducted a few days back, about half a kilogram of hairball was found in her stomach," she said.

The hairball was removed successfully, and the girl is now able to eat properly and she has no other problem, Dr Gajbhiye said.

The girl will be discharged soon, she added.

