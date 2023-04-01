Shimla, Apr 1 (PTI) Half of the 34 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation have been reserved for women, according to a notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday.

A total of six wards will be reserved for the Scheduled Castes, three of them being for women from the community. Fourteen wards remain unreserved.

The election to the civic body is likely to be held soon.

The five-year term of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) expired in June 2022 but the election could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards.

The BJP had wrested the SMC from the Congress in 2017. The BJP government had increased the number of wards from 34 to 41, but the Congress government reversed the decision and the delimitation of wards was done once again.

According to the notification, the six seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes are Annandale (women), Nabha (women), Vikas Nagar (women), Phagli, Krishananagar and Khalini.

The remaining 14 wards reserved for women are Ruldu Bhatta, Kaithu, Totu, Majhat, Kachhi Ghati, Tuti Kandi, Ram Bazaar Ganj, Lower Bazaar, Sanjauli, Lower Dhalli, Malyana, Panthaghati, Kusumpti and New Shimla.

