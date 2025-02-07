Ranchi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday informed the Jharkhand High Court that the updated voter list has been provided to the State Election Commission for conducting municipal polls.

The court of Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a contempt petition filed by former ward councilor Roshni Khalko for holding the much-awaited municipal elections.

The court had earlier sought details from the ECI with regard to providing voter list to the State Election Commission.

In the course of hearing, the court was informed that an updated voter list of the electors in the state was published on August 7, 2024. This voter list was the same for the recent assembly elections held in the state, the ECI informed the court.

The State Election Commission accepted before the High Court that it has received the voter list sent by the ECI.

The State Election Commission further informed the High Court that the municipal elections in the state will be conducted on the basis of the voter list received from ECI.

The case will again be heard after a period of 12 weeks.

Khalko had pleaded before the court that the Municipal Act provides for conducting elections for appointment of candidates to different posts every five years by the state government.

The government is sitting idle over the issue and has not taken steps to issue a notification for conducting the elections, the petitioner had said.

The last municipal elections were conducted in April 2018 and the term of the councilors had lapsed in 2023, Khalko mentioned in her petition.

The court had earlier ordered the government to conduct the elections within three weeks from January 4 last year.

The government failed to meet the deadline fixed by the court after which the contempt petition was filed by Khalko.

The assembly elections in the state were held in November last year.

