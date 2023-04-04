Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of lord Hanuman. It is observed on the full moon of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Thursday, April 6. On this day, people visit Hanuman temples and offer their prayers to Lord Hanuman. The devotees seek the lord’s blessings and offer various bhog dishes. As you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of 5 dishes that you can offer to Lord Hanuman for bhog. Favourite Food Offerings to Lord Hanuman That You Can Make for the Celebration.

1. Rice Kheer

Rice Kheer (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This delicious rice pudding can be prepared in just about 30 minutes and is loved as a festive dish. You can add lots of dry fruits to make them rich and delicious.

2. Boondi ke Ladoo/ Motichoor Ke Ladoo

Boondi ke Ladoo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This is a famous dish prepared during pujas, weddings or festivities with soft and juicy boondies by soaking them in sugar syrup.

3. Peda

Peda (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

You can make delicious peda this Hanuman Jayanti using the right amount of ghee, sugar, khoya and elaichi powder. Pedas are loved during any Indian festival and Puja.

4. Imarti

Imarti (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Imarti has quite a similar taste to jalebi and is a hit among Indians. It can be made with simple homely ingredients and will help you impress your family members with your culinary skills.

5. Moong Dal Halwa

Moong Dal Ka Halwa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Though moong dal halwa takes some time to prepare, it ensures a fantastic output. You must try this dish for Hanuman Jayanti 2023 and enjoy it with your family.

The best thing about Indian festivals is that they bring delicious, lip-smacking food and sweets. Make sure you make the best dish as bhog this Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing everyone a Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023!

