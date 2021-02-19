Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Suburban train services on the Harbour corridor of the Central Railway (CR) were disrupted for about an hour due to tripping of an overhead wire on Thursday night amid brief rain and strong winds, a senior official said.

The official said the tripping of the overhead wire took place at Mansarovar station in Navi Mumbai.

"Harbour line trains were detained at Mansarovar station after an OHE (overhead equipment) tripped due to drizzling in the section at around 8.10 pm," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The services resumed at around 9.05 pm, he said.

The Harbour line provides local train connectivity to Navi Mumbai, parts of which received rains coupled with thunder and gusty winds on Thursday night.

