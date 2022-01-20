"What was this promise to the farmers? Is this the real face of the farmer-friendly government of Congress in Rajasthan," he asked.

Additional District Magistrate said, "The process of auction of the land of a farmer, who could not repay a loan to a bank, has been cancelled. Instead, a settlement process between the farmer and the bank is being facilitated."

Earlier, the land belonging to a farmer in Rajashthan's Dausa was auctioned off after a cooperative bank decided to put it for sale as the farmer's family failed to repay the loan amount following his death.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Mithlesh Meena said, "The farmer had taken a loan from Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank but failed to repay it. The bank also called them for settlement but they didn't appear, so as per law their land was auctioned."

Ram Prasad Bairwa, Junior Assistant of Revenue department had said that the 15 bighas of land was auctioned for Rs 46 lakh.

