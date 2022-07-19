Haridwar, Jul 19 (PTI) The authorities here have decided to reserve one side of the Haridwar-Delhi National Highway for kanwariyas from Tuesday evening, a departure from previous years' practice.

Earlier, they used to be diverted to other routes. Now, the one side of the road will be reserved for them while the other will be used by other commuters.

The plan was earlier scheduled to come into force on Wednesday.

Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said the left side of the road going from Haridwar towards Muzaffarnagar on the Dehradun-Haridwar-Delhi National Highway has been reserved for kanwariyas under the plan.

The left side of the road will be meant exclusively for the Kanwariyas while the one on the right will be for normal transport, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is arriving here on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the Kanwar yatra, Pandey said.

He will also honour kanwariyas during his visit.

