Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): Haridwar SSP Pramod Doval on Sunday announced that the Char Dham Yatra will commence on April 30.

Speaking on the preparations, he said, "We are reviewing police arrangements for the Yatra. Three halting areas have been identified, and CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations. Drones will be used for traffic management to ensure smooth movement."

Also Read | Madurai: Man Dies by Suicide at Government Hospital After Contracting Rabies From Stray Cat Bite.

SSP Doval further stated, "Our priority is to ensure no devotee faces inconvenience. The area has been divided into zones and sectors with extensive police deployment. Additionally, five tourist police centres are being established to assist pilgrims."

The administration is gearing up to manage the influx of devotees for the annual pilgrimage, which draws thousands to the sacred sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Visit Rae Bareli and Amethi on April 29-30, First Visit to Amethi After 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

On April 21, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami reviewed the upcoming Chardham Yatra arrangements. he directed that arrangements be ensured by coordinating with local public representatives, hoteliers and other stakeholders.

According to a release issued, the Chief Minister has directed all the departmental secretaries and district magistrates to improve all the arrangements at the level of departments and district administration during the Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand. Chardham Yatra is a major centre of faith and is also linked to the livelihood of the local people.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to maintain continuous coordination with all the stakeholders associated with the Chardham Yatra.

Special attention should be paid to making the Chardham Yatra clean, beautiful and environmentally friendly. Public cooperation should also be taken for this. Cleanliness, beautification, and passenger facilities should be given priority on the travel routes.

The Chief Minister stated that special attention should be given to the traffic system in preparation for the upcoming Chardham Yatra, so that devotees and local residents do not encounter any problems during the yatra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)